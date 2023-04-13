Neetu Kapoor Makes FIRST Appearance Since Alleged Dig At Katrina Kaif, Smiles For Photos

Neetu Kapoor made her first public appearance after the internet accused her of taking a jibe at Katrina Kaif. Unless you’re living under a rock, you would have come across headlines all over the internet stating that social media users felt Neetu’s cryptic post about marriage was an attack on Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Neetu have been tight-lipped about the social media outrage against the post.

Nevertheless, the backlash did not dampen Neetu’s spirits. The veteran actress was seen out for dinner on Wednesday night. She seemed to be visiting Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted her on her way out. For dinner night, she was seen wearing a gorgeous brown outfit and smiling for the cameras. However, it appears that the actress stayed away from commenting about the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared a post on Saturday that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Several fans felt that it was a sly dig at Katrina owing to her past relationship with Neetu’s actor-son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Days after the post, Katrina’s mother Suzanne took to Instagram and shared a post about treating people with equal respect. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the post was directed to Neetu Kapoor after she shared a cryptic post about marriage. However, she clarified that the now-viral post was not targetted at anyone.

Suzanne said, “I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here