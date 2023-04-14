Neetu Kapoor Posts A Heartwarming Wish For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt On Their First Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate one year of love and togetherness today. To wish her son and daughter-in-law, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming post for the lovely couple on Instagram. She wrote “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged their wedding vows on April 14 last year, The intimate but lavish ceremony was held at Ranbir’s luxurious home, Vastu, in the presence of their close family members and friends. The couple donned cream and gold Sabyasachi outfits for the dreamy wedding ceremony.

A few months after their marriage, Alia and Ranbir became proud parents to baby girl Raha. Alia announced their daughter’s arrival via an Instagram post in which she wrote, “Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is - this is the best news of our lives! We are bursting with love and are blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Advertisement

The couple was reportedly dating for more than 5 years before tying the knot. Despite the constant media attention, Alia and Ranbir kept their relationship relatively private. Before their wedding, they spoke about their relationship in a few interviews and were spotted together at various events and parties.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir’s love saga began on the sets of Brahmastra. Speaking about their chemistry, Alia shared in an interview that they are both independent individuals with their own distinct personas and professional priorities. Although they have a wonderful companionship, their common love for cinema has also fostered a great working relationship between them. Ranbir eventually proposed to Alia during their trip to Masai Mara.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview post motherhood, expressed her enthusiasm for what lies ahead of her. In her conversation with Variety, she shared how Raha’s arrival has transformed her significantly. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Animal that also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, while Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here