Neetu Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo Of Kareena, Karisma As They Strike A Pose With Cousins

Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she treated her fans with a heartwarming throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. In no time, the photo went viral on social media. The photo captured a precious moment from the childhood days of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor as they strike a pose alongside their cousins.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the photo features little Karisma Kapoor along with sister Kareena Kapoor. It also features Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Tagging everyone in the frame, Neetu Kapoor captioned it “The Cuties" and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Later, Kareena Kapoor also shared the same photo on her handle and dropped heart emojis. Well, Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor also appeared with Kareena in an advertisement.