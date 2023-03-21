Neha Bhasin Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Extra Plunging Top While Sipping Kombucha; Fans Call Her 'Hottie'

Renowned songstress Neha Bhasin is popular for numerous superhit songs like ‘Kuchh Khaas’, ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, and numerous others. The singer become quite popular when she showcased her genuine personality on Bigg Boss OTT. Neha Bhasin is often seen making headlines for oozing hotness through her social media posts. The singer who often breaks the internet with her sizzling hot looks has garnered a huge fan base over the past few years. Recently, the singer shared a pic of her sipping kombucha under the sun, and her outfit caught everyone’s attention!

In the photo, Neha is seen donning an extra plunging top, flaunting ample cleavage and she paired it with a bikini bottom. Needless to say, the songstress soared in temperature with her hot photo. Holding a glass of Kombucha in her hand, Neha added a pair of pink reflectors to go with her look. The songstress looked gorgeous with her golden locks open. She seems to be in a mood for ‘ mini vacation’ as is evident from the caption.

Along with the post, Neha wrote, " Some more kombucha please Mini vacay on my mind ☂️⛱️ #nehabhasin."

Take a look:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the songstress. One of the fans wrote, " Super hot singer," another added, " hottie." A third fan wrote, " laga Diya tumne aag."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the singer had opened up about being body shamed at the beginning of her career. In the interview, she said, “I am vocal about body positivity because I don’t want young girls to face body shaming. I had to face it, and it impacted my life in a very negative way."

Starting her career with the popular all-girls pop group Viva, Neha Bhasin has lent her voice for chartbusters in many languages including Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi. Her popular tracks include Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) in. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Neha Bhasin’s song “Oot Patangi" was chosen as Spotify’s artist of the month in 2021 by Times Square Billboard.

