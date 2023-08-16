Neha Dhupia Calls Bipasha 'Brave' For Talking About Devi's Surgery, 'She Broke Down…' | Exclusive

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover recently made a big reveal about her daughter Devi in Neha Dhupia’s live session on Instagram, which was presented by the latter’s initiative, Freedom To Feed. Bipasha shared that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and that she underwent surgery when she was just three months old. She also revealed conceiving through IVF and that she was all alone when her husband, Karan Singh Grover, had to be away from the city for a shoot and how she refrained from informing her family about Devi’s health.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Neha lauds Bipasha’s courage for going through one of the toughest phases of her life and speaking about it on a public platform. “The big moment of bravery was when she talked about her daughter. It’s a lot for you to take in at that point. Five minutes before the live, she told me that she only wants to speak the truth and that she wants to share something. I told her that I would take her to a point where she could share her story if she feels comfortable," she recalls.

Neha tells us that looking at Bipasha breaking down during the live session, she too couldn’t hold back her tears. Talking about it, Neha says, “The conversation was supposed to be about her IVF journey, which in itself is very hard. But then, she told me about Devi and what she went through. And I just kept looking at her. I thought that it was so brave of her to talk about it. People listened to it because of who she is. She didn’t hold back. She broke down. I also couldn’t hold myself back."

For Neha, it was a rather overwhelming moment to hear another mother speaking about the difficulties she braved along with her new-born. “To be able to just watch another mother talking about getting the strength to talk and going ahead and doing the surgery felt something else," she remarks.

But the conversation went on to inspire many other parents, who have been reaching out to Neha to praise Bipasha and share their own ordeal. “You won’t believe how many people she inspired! We got so many DMs on our community and we received messages from North America, south India, Maharashtra and different other parts of the world. They wrote their stories and what they’re going through," she shares.