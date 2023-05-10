Neha Dhupia Drops Mushy Pics With Angad Bedi On Anniversary; Writes 'Here’s To Holding You Closer...'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marks their 5th wedding anniversary today. The couple met at a friend’s gathering, and over time, their friendship blossomed into a deep connection. Surprising their fans, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. A few months later, in November 2018, their daughter Mehr was born, followed by the birth of their baby boy in October 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Neha wrote, “Happy anniversary my love ♥️… … here’s to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here’s to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here’s to keeping it real … half a decade to ♾️ ♥️ ♥️♥️♥️♥️…"

The post was accompanied by unseen pictures from their Maldives vacation. Check out the post here:

Angad, had once shared how he had only Rs 3 lakh in his bank account during the time of their wedding. He went on to say that Neha’s parents were not concerned about his financial condition, He had also revealed when he initially wanted to marry Neha, she was in a much more financially stable position. Angad, in fact, bought his first car solely to impress her. Speaking to Curly Tales, Angad had said, “When I met her, I said, ‘Yaar, isse shaadi karni hai, paise toh hai nahi (I want to marry her but I have no money).’ I was like, ‘Yeh BMW mein ghoomti hai, at least ek gaadi toh thodi upar ki leni padegi (She travels in a BMW, I knew I had to at least buy a fancy car).’ So I saved some money, got a loan and bought my first car just to impress her."

Angad took to social media to wish his wife on the occasion. He wrote, “Oh Penchoo 5 panj saal katt laaye Neha dhupia naal… kithe hai mera Padam shri!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for mehr and Guriq!! waheguru shanti banaaye rakhe. I mean shakti de."

The duo will soon be seen together in a comedy-drama written by Chetan Bhagat. The filming for the movie has started, with the first schedule being shot in Mumbai. Angad will portray the character of Raghavan Rao, while Neha will take on the role of his wife, Savi. The storyline revolves around a married couple navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.

