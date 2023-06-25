Neha Dhupia Takes To The Streets On Her Bicycle, Enjoys Mumbai Weather; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia was today spotted enjoying the pleasant Mumbai weather as she took on a cycling adventure through the streets of the city. The actress’s cycling video has gone viral on social media and fans are loving her enthusiasm.

In the video, Neha Dhupia can be seen pedaling her bicycle through the streets of Mumbai. The smile on her face reflects her enjoyment of the weather. She even indulged in some fun chat with shutterbugs. As the video circulated on social media platforms, fans and admirers were quick to shower Neha Dhupia with praise for her dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

The actress recently celebrated 17 years of Chup Chup Ke. Speaking about the same, Neha Dhupia said, “It’s absolutely surreal to celebrate 17 years of ‘Chup Chup Ke’ today. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I’m overwhelmed by the love and support it has received over the years. Coincidentally, my conversation with Shahid, my dear friend of 25 years, perfectly coincided with this milestone, making it even more extraordinary. We shared incredible memories, both on and off the sets, and those will always be cherished."