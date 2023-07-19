Neha Dhupia To Shweta Tiwari, Bollywood Actresses Who Worked In Pakistani Films

Bollywood and the Pakistani film industry have always shared a connection. Not only the fact that Pakistani artists have starred in Bollywood films but there was also a time when some of the Bollywood beauties worked in Pakistani films. Here is a list of the actresses who were once seen in Pakistani films.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is a well-known name in Bollywood. She is one of the actresses who has worked in a Pakistani film. In 2008, Neha was seen in an item song in the Pakistani film Kabhi Pyar Na Karna, which was directed by Javed Raza. The cast of the movie also includes Zara Sheikh, Veena Malik, Moammar Rana, Shamyl Khan and Naghma.

Shweta Tiwari

One of the biggest names from Indian television and a Bigg Boss winner, Shweta Tiwari has also worked in a Pakistani film. She was seen in a movie called Sultanat, in which she played the role of Pari. It was an action-romantic comedy, directed by Syed Faisal Bukhari. The cast of this film also includes Kashif Mehmood, Deepak Shirke, Akashdeep Saigal, and Chetan Hansraj.

Kirron Kher

Known for her strong and emotional acting, Kirron Kher has also worked in a Pakistani film titled Khamosh Pani. It was released in 2003 and was directed by Sabiha Sumar. She also won the Best Actress Award for this role. Sabiha Sumar won an award in the category of Best Direction at the 56th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. This film also stars Aamir Ali Malik, Shilpa Shukla, Arshad Mehmood and Salman Shahid.

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora was seen in a Pakistani film called Godfather: The Legend Continues. It was directed by Hriday Shetty and released in 2007. Interestingly, the film also has other Indian actors like Vinod Khanna and Arbaaz Khan.