Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Headed For Split? Singer's Latest Posts Have Fans Worried

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have sparked rumours of their split after Neha’s recent birthday celebrations. Earlier this week, Neha celebrated her 35th birthday. The singer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her bash. Neha revealed that she spent her birthday with her parents, girlfriends and her sister Sonu Kakkar. However, Rohanpreet was missing from the bash.

In the first set of photos, she rang in her birthday with her parents. “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 😍♥️" she said, sharing photos from her at-home bash. In another set of photos, Neha was seen posing with her friends and revealed that they had a tea-party themed party with snacks, sandwiches and of course tea.

“Tea Party at home for My Birthday this time.. Yeaiiiii.. What a day!!" Neha captioned the photos. While it appeared that Neha had an all-girls bash, fans also noticed that Rohanpreet had not shared a birthday post dedicated to Neha. These observations have left fans worried, with many asking Neha about Rohanpreet’s absence.

“Where is Rohanpreet?" a fan asked. “But where is Rohanpreet?" asked another. “Neha ka husband kàha pa ha pic me kahi nzr nae aya," a third fan asked. “Where (is) Rohanpreet, is there separation?" a fourth asked. “Rohu kaha gaya inka??" a fifth fan asked.