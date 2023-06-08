Trends :Kangana RanautSamantha Ruth PrabhuVarun TejSatyaprem Ki KathaRam Charan
Home » Movies » Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Headed For Split? Singer's Latest Posts Have Fans Worried

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Headed For Split? Singer's Latest Posts Have Fans Worried

Rohanpreet Singh was missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday bash and did not even wish her on social media, sparking split rumours.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 21:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Rohanpreet Singh was missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday bash.
Rohanpreet Singh was missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday bash.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have sparked rumours of their split after Neha’s recent birthday celebrations. Earlier this week, Neha celebrated her 35th birthday. The singer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her bash. Neha revealed that she spent her birthday with her parents, girlfriends and her sister Sonu Kakkar. However, Rohanpreet was missing from the bash.

In the first set of photos, she rang in her birthday with her parents. “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 😍♥️" she said, sharing photos from her at-home bash. In another set of photos, Neha was seen posing with her friends and revealed that they had a tea-party themed party with snacks, sandwiches and of course tea.

“Tea Party at home for My Birthday this time.. Yeaiiiii.. What a day!!" Neha captioned the photos. While it appeared that Neha had an all-girls bash, fans also noticed that Rohanpreet had not shared a birthday post dedicated to Neha. These observations have left fans worried, with many asking Neha about Rohanpreet’s absence.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

“Where is Rohanpreet?" a fan asked. “But where is Rohanpreet?" asked another. “Neha ka husband kàha pa ha pic me kahi nzr nae aya," a third fan asked. “Where (is) Rohanpreet, is there separation?" a fourth asked. “Rohu kaha gaya inka??" a fifth fan asked.

Advertisement

A few also dropped messages on Rohanpreet’s last post and questioned his missing post for Neha. “Have u forgotten Neha’s birthday??? Bcz u didn’t update any post or any story of her birthday," a commmet read. “Areee kisi ney notice kiya rohanprit neha n birthday celebration mein bhi nai tha and birthday par koi post nai is everything is ok between them???" asked another.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly met each other in Chandigarh and instantly fell in love with each other. The two sealed the deal in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place on October 24, 2020.

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: June 08, 2023, 21:44 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 21:44 IST
Read More