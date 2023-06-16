Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Indirectly Break Silence on Divorce Rumours; Share Romantic Photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have finally put divorce rumours to rest with their new post. For days now, it was rumoured that their relationship has taken a turn for the worst after Rohanpreet was seen missing from Neha’s birthday bash and did not even post a birthday note for her. After days of silence, Neha indirectly addressed the rumours by sharing a romantic photos with Rohanpreet.

In the photos, Rohanpreet was seen planting a kiss on Neha’s cheek and posing with her for selfies. Neha shared the photos and revealed that they were on a holiday. “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!!

@rohanpreetsingh ♥️," she captioned the photo. “What a trip my love!!❤️❤️" Rohanpreet replied.

Advertisement

Many fans were relieved that the couple is okay. “Acha hua behn tumne post daal di… Nh in logo ne toh divorce krwa dia tha tumhara," a fan wrote. “Aww Loves❤️ Missed You Both❤️ @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh," a second fan wrote. “U saved lives of lot of people by posting this picture..vrna logo ko attack aya hua tha ki where was Rohu on your birthday," a third user wrote.