Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable Video With Rohanpreet Singh To Promote Her New Song

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh never miss a chance to make their fans go gaga over them. Doing the same, the couple has broken the internet yet again. Promoting their new song Khoobsurat, Neha posted a video where both were seen romancing on the beach.

Neha is seen wearing a white knitted bralette with beige trousers and a see-through shrug. The video begins with the singer grooving to a song on a melancholy beach in the twilight, accompanied by a glass of drink and stunning lighting. After a while, Rohan is seen knotting her bralette from the back. The couple looks stunning together. Neha also danced at the end with a big smile. While posting the video she wrote, “Actually, My Life Is #Khoobsurat Isliye!"

As soon as she posted the video, it went viral. Within just a day, the video has received over 7 million views and the comments section has been filled with love and light. The first comment starts with Rohanpreet himself who said, “Sabse zyada khoobsurat! (the most beautiful)."

One of the users wrote, “Wow, so beautiful Jodi! World best Jodi. Aap hamesa aaise hi ek dusre se sath raho. (stay together always)" Another commented, “Neha, this Khubsurat song is dedicated to you! Your beauty and talent inspire me every day."

Well, the singer has always been an inspiration for others. Neha’s energy and positivity have always made fans admire her. Neha started her career as a child artist by singing in Jagratas before entering the industry. Later, she appeared on a singing reality show called Indian Idol and gradually became popular with her powerful pop voice. She has topped the charts with her singles such as Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, Sunny Sunny, Samjhava and others.