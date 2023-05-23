Trends :Priyanka ChopraPushpa 2Bloody Daddy TrailerBTSShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » HOT! Neha Malik Sizzles In Black Bikini During A Racy Photo Shoot, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

HOT! Neha Malik Sizzles In Black Bikini During A Racy Photo Shoot, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Actress Neha Malik raises the heat on Instagram with her hot photo shoot in a black bikini. Check out her sexy video here

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 13:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Malika looks smoking hot in a black bikini top. Check out her sexy video
Neha Malika looks smoking hot in a black bikini top. Check out her sexy video

Bhojpuri sensation Neha Malik is turning up the heat on Instagram, quite literally! The actress-model recently sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a sexy video on her social account from one of her glamorous photo shoots.

Neha Malik looked sensational wearing a black bikini as she gave glimpses into behind-the-scene drama during the very racy photo shoot for a magazine cover. Posting the video, Neha wrote, “Behind the scene during the magazine cover page shoot."

Needless to say, Neha’s hot video received lots and lots of cheesy compliments from her fans. One user wrote, “You are looking like Salma Hayek." Another one said, “Looking hot baby!" “You look so stunning," a third user commented.

Advertisement

Neha Malik looks ultra glamorous in a black bikini.

Neha Malik turns up the heat in her sexy outfit.

Neha Malik drops a sultry photo from her magazine cover shoot.

RELATED NEWS

Actress and model Neha Malik often set the temperatures soaring with her bold fashion diaries. An avid social media user, Neha is known for wearing daring outfits, and sharing snippets from her sizzling photo shoots. The actress’ quintessential style quotient has often made her the target of trolls. But the fearless actress-model is unfazed by the negativity.

Besides gracing her fans and followers with her sexy photos, Neha Malik is also a fitness freak. She has been inspiring fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle by sharing her workout videos on social media.

On the work front, Neha Malik appeared in the music video Tere Mere Darmiyan, sung by popular Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: May 23, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated: May 23, 2023, 13:11 IST
Read More