Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Buy Luxury Car Worth Rs 1 Crore; Here's How It Looks

Actress Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha brought home a swanky new car on Tuesday. Announcing the news on a social media post, Neha Sharma dropped a video of their celebrations of the moment with their pet dog. Neha and Aisha can be seen performing puja before heading for a ride. Neha can be seen making several attempts to break a coconut in front of her car, but she fails to complete the ritual. At that point, Aisha steps in, quickly splitting the coconut in half. Their pet dog is also seen beside them, all excited to go on a ride.

Neha and Aisha Sharma bought a new Mercedes GLE, reportedly worth over Rs 1 crore. “May we keep working hard, may God always be kind to us, and may we be forever grateful," Neha wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans rushed to the comment section with congratulatory messages for the actresses. One user simply said, “Congratulations, well deserved." Another user wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing you more success in life, stay blessed, and be always grateful."

Neha and Aisha were also spotted at the premiere of Citadel in Mumbai that took place on Tuesday evening. The actresses were among the many celebrities who attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s upcoming series. The sisters looked fashionable in semi-formal outfits. Neha was spotted donning an all-black attire. She wore a black plunging top with a long overcoat and loose-fitting slacks. Meanwhile, Aisha wore a stunning ensemble that included a matching set of trousers, a blazer, and a grey formal bralette.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin, and Tanhaji, among others. She will next be seen in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra,’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the script for the film, which will be directed by Kushan Nandy. The release date is yet to be announced. Aisha, on the other hand, started her Bollywood career with Satyamev Jayate in 2018. She has also been part of several music videos.

