HOT! Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Raise Temperatures With Their Sexy Looks at Citadel Premiere; Watch Video

Sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma made their way to the premiere of Citadel and set the blue carpet on fire! The actresses were among the many stars who made their way to watch Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s upcoming series. While they stole our hearts, their sexy formal meets style summer-perfect outfits had our attention as well.

For the international event, Neha was seen wearing a black ensemble. She sported a black plunging top that she paired with a long overcoat and baggy pants. Meanwhile, Aisha rocked a hotter look, sporting a grey formal bralette with a matching pair of pants and a jacket. Check out their hot looks below:

The Sharma sisters made their way to the premiere shortly after Priyanka walked the blue carpet. For the special night, Priyanka opted for a blue polka dot outfit which featured a thigh-high slit and a grand train. Her international co-star Richard Madden was seen wearing a formal suit.

Neha and Aisha made their way to the premiere just hours after they shared the news that they bought a new car. “May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures of their new ride. It is reported that the sisters bough a Mercedes GLE which is worth a whopping Rs 1.09 crore.

As for Citadel, the Amazon Prime Video series marks Priyanka’s second series in the West. She made her acting debut in Hollywood with Quantico. The series ran for three seasons. Citadel is also simultaneously working on spin offs, one of which will be based in India.

