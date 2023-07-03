HOT! Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Turn Up The Heat In Very Plunging Dresses, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are the most glamorous sister duo in Bollywood. The two send the internet into a frenzy every time they make a public appearance, even if it’s for a regular gym session. On Sunday evening, Neha and Aisha set Instagram yet again on fire with their sexy looks as they arrived for a party in Mumbai.

Neha dazzled in a very racy neon orange body-hugging outfit. While her sister, Aisha looked super hot in a mustard mini dress with an extra plunging neckline. In a video, shared by an Instagram page, Neha can be seen striking a pose for the paps along with her sister.

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. The two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai.