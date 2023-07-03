HOT! Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Turn Up The Heat In Very Plunging Dresses, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma look smoking hot in racy outfits.
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 09:03 IST

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are raising the heat on Instagram with their ultra-glamorous looks. Check out their sexy video here

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are the most glamorous sister duo in Bollywood. The two send the internet into a frenzy every time they make a public appearance, even if it’s for a regular gym session. On Sunday evening, Neha and Aisha set Instagram yet again on fire with their sexy looks as they arrived for a party in Mumbai.

Neha dazzled in a very racy neon orange body-hugging outfit. While her sister, Aisha looked super hot in a mustard mini dress with an extra plunging neckline. In a video, shared by an Instagram page, Neha can be seen striking a pose for the paps along with her sister.

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. The two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles.

