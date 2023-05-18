Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Gym-Ready In This Paparazzi Video, Check It Out

Sisters duo Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks and there is no doubt about it. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. Therefore, the two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai. On Thursday too, the Sharma sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they were leaving for their gym workout.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. While Aisha rocked matching brown baggy pants and a brown top, Neha Sharma looked gorgeous in her red and white top, red coloured joggers and white sneakers. The sister duo also carried their gym bags and water bottles along with them and also took out time to pose for the paparazzi and wave at them before leaving. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma also kept their smiles intact throughout.

Reacting to the paparazzi clip, several fans took to the comment section to compliment the duo. One of them wrote, “Wow nice looking!" Another one commented, “Gorgeous!!" Someone else said, “Hotness!!" A fan stated, “Cute and beautiful!!" One of them commented, “Beautiful and lovely!!" Others spammed the comment section with fire emojis, heart eyes emojis and heart emojis.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is slated to release across the country in theatres on May 26.