Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Make Heads Turn In Sexy Gym Wear, Fans Call Them 'HOT'

Sisters duo Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks and there is no doubt about it. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. Therefore, the two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai. On Saturday too, the Sharma sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they were leaving for their gym workout.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. While Aisha rocked a dark green bralette and paired it with black joggers and white sneakers, Neha Sharma looked gorgeous in her white and grey gym ensemble that she had matched with white sneakers and a white shirt. The sister duo also carried their gym bags and water bottles along with them and also took out time to pose for the paparazzi and wave at them before leaving. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma also kept their smiles intact throughout.