Neha Sharma Flaunts Her Curves In Black Athleisure, Calls Gym Her ‘Happy Place’; Watch Video

Neha Sharma and his sister Aisha are well fitness enthusiasts and often get papped outside the gym. Today, the actress has once again set hearts racing with her latest gym video. She took to her social media handle to share a snippet of her workout session, where she flaunted her curves in a stylish black athleisure ensemble.

In the video, Neha Sharma can be seen working out, showcasing her dedication to fitness. Dressed in a figure-hugging black workout outfit, she exuded both style and fitness goals. The actress paired her athleisure attire with sleek black sneakers, completing her chic gym look. Neha opted for a ponytail and kept her skin makeup free flaunting her blemish-free skin. She wrote for the caption, “The best kind of morning starts with time in the gym..my happy place.. #fitnessmotivation #fitness @aishasharma25 #reels #reelitfeelit." As soon as she shared the video, fans were seen praising her. One of the fans wrote, “FITTEST BOLLYWOOD GIRL For sure." Another wrote, “My stunner."

Watch the video here: