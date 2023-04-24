Neha Sharma Has Oops Moment in Bold Bralette After Walking Ramp; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood diva Neha Sharma knows how to rock bold blouses, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Neha Sharma donned a cleavage-baring choli with a sequin lehenga as the actress walked the ramp for Anisha Shetty’s fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday.

Neha flaunted her sexy curves in the gorgeous lehenga choli that she wore with classic emerald studded jewellery. Since her blouse had a plunging neckline, the actress suffered an “oops moment" while she was posing for the paparazzi post the show. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Neha looks what netizens are describing as “a little uncomfortable" with the outfit, especially her choli. Nonetheless, the actress managed to pose for the paps like a pro.

One user wrote, “What kind of top is that?" Another user commented, “Irrespective of good or bad, the outfit itself is so uncomfortable. It’s looking seductive than grace." “She herself feels uncomfortable the way she is looking down," a third user said.

Neha recently made headlines after she bought a new car with her sister Aisha Sharma. “May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful… #gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures of their new ride. The car was reportedly worth Rs 1.09 crores.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin, and Tanhaji, among others. She will next be seen in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra,’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the script for the film, which will be directed by Kushan Nandy. The release date is yet to be announced. Aisha, on the other hand, started her Bollywood career with Satyamev Jayate in 2018. She has also been part of several music videos.

