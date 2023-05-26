Neha Sharma Has Oops Moment In Plunging Dress; Aisha Looks Sexy In Busty Outfit; Video Goes Viral

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are the most glamorous sister duo in Bollywood. The two take the internet by storm every time they make a public appearance, even if it’s for a regular gym session. On Thursday evening, Neha and Aisha once again set Instagram on fire with their sexy looks for the screening of Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Neha, who stars in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, dazzled in a very racy lavender outfit with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. While her sister, Aisha looked super hot in a busty dress. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Neha can be seen striking a pose for the paps on the red carpet. At one point, the actress seemed to have an ‘oops moment’ on the red carpet when she appeared to fix her outfit’s neckline. Neha also posed with Aisha on the red carpet.

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. Therefore, the two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is slated to release in theatres on May 26.