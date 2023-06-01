Neither Deepika Padukone Nor Alia Bhatt, But This Actress Is The Highest-Paid

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has played a lot of noteworthy roles in Bollywood films and has carved a niche for herself. Not only this, she has become the highest-paid actress according to IMDb. She charges Rs 15 to 40 crore per film. Others on the list after Priyanka are Deepika Padukone (Rs 15-30 crore) and Kangana Ranaut (Rs 15-27 crore). Katrina Kaif (Rs 15-21 crore), Alia Bhatt (Rs 10-20 crore), Anushka Sharma (Rs 8-12 crore), and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (around Rs 10 crore) are also on the list. South actresses Nayanthara (Rs 2-10 crore) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Rs 3-8 crore) have also made it to the list.

Priyanka recently essayed the role of an Asian spy named Nadia Sinh in Citadel. This series revolves around a global spy agency Citadel which has fallen and its agents’ memories have been wiped clean. Now, they have to fight a powerful syndicate Manticore. One of Priyanka’s much-anticipated series, Citadel received mixed reviews from the audience. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the show will renew for a second season as well.

The series feature actor Richard Madden in the role of another spy, named Mason Kane. Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall and others play supporting roles. Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio have jointly produced this series.

Priyanka Chopra is now looking forward to the film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film was announced in 2021 and stars Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The plot is under wraps but it is touted to be about three women who go on an adventurous road trip together. Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti have written the film. In an interview with The Indian Express, Reema revealed that the team of Jee Le Zaraa will begin shooting by the end of 2023. “We are looking forward o it and are really excited," she added.