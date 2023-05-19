Nelson Dilipkumar To Team Up With Dhanush For Their Next

Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar’s most recent film Beast did not live up to the expectations and hype. Thalapathy Vijay fans were left disappointed by the mediocre screenplay and direction of the film. However, from the looks of it, Nelson now has several chances of redeeming himself as he continues to work with the top stars of the Tamil film industry in his upcoming projects. He is already directing Rajinikanth in Jailer, which has almost completed production. Now the latest buzz is that Nelson will direct Dhanush in a new film after the release of Jailer on August 10.

And that is not all. If the latest reports are to be believed, the movie will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International. While Nelson is busy with Rajnikanth’s Jailer presently, Dhanush is busy shooting for Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. The triumvirate of Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nelson Dilipkumar will unite after these movies are done. Later, Nelson is also said to be directing Kamal Haasan in a separate project. An official announcement is expected soon.

According to earlier reports, Seven Screen Studios will produce the Nelson-Dhanush project rather than the Dhanush-H. Vinoth production they had originally planned. Once Vinoth completes KH233, the production company has made it clear that it would carry out its original strategy.

Meanwhile, Nelson recently lauded Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Modern Love Chennai.

Nelson tweeted lauding the segment of Thiagarajan. He wrote, “Happened to watch Thiyagarajankumararaja sir’s Ninaivooruparavai from Modern Love Chennai, What an abstract and creative way to approach a love story, magical visuals and technical brilliance at its finest form and added with excellent performances from the cast. Don’t miss it."

Six short films are included in Modern Love Chennai and are directed by notable individuals, including Thiagarajan Kumaraja, Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Guru Somasundaram, Akshay Sundher, and Krishnakumar Ramakumar.