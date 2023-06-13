Never Intended To Be An Actress: Disha Patani Reveals What She Wanted To Be

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, best known for playing Priyanka Jha in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has claimed that she never intended to pursue acting and that her dream job was always to be an Indian Air Force Pilot. She also talked about how she changed her profession from being a student of engineering to a well-known model.

Disha claimed in an interview that she never chose to work in Bollywood. She aspired to join the Indian Air Force as a pilot. One of her classmates from college in Lucknow informed her about the modelling contest that sent the winners to Mumbai. She ultimately won the contest in 2013, and a modelling agency soon noticed her.

She continued with modelling because she was unable to finish attending college after she started modelling. She became more self-reliant because she could support herself by working instead of having to rely on her family financially.

Advertisement

Disha also admitted that she didn’t have a lot of friends when she was younger. She was a timid child and too shy to talk to anyone. She still asserts that she is the same person, but she is much more confident now. People find it difficult to believe that folks who work in the raucous and loud film industry might be introverted. She claims that working in Bollywood does not require constant social interaction. She also emphasised the significance of never losing yourself and always remaining true to yourself while doing whatever makes you feel comfortable.