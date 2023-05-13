New Parents In Town Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Spotted With Their Baby, Check It Out

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally became parents to a baby boy on May 11 as the celeb couple broke the good news to fans on social media. Now after two days, Gauahar and Zaid were papped outside Lilavati Hospital as they posed for the camera with their newborn.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, the new parents beamed with joy in front of the paparazzi. While Zaid wore a black sweatshirt and yellow joggers along with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses, Gauahar carried the baby in her arms. The new mother was undoubtedly glowing in white t-shirt and green lowers. The two posed together and thanked the paparazzi before heading to their car.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the blissful news with a cute announcement poster. It read, “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi."

It was in December when Gauahar Khan delighted fans with an adorable animated post on Instagram, announcing her pregnancy. Now, months later, the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar had recently hosted a grand baby shower for their close friends and family members. The celebratory event, which took place on Sunday, was attended by many television actors including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others.

The parents-to-be had chosen a creative way to announce the pregnancy news in an adorable animated video that featured caricatures of both Gauahar and Zaid riding a bike. “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become Three! Insha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey," read the announcement post.

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony back in 2020.