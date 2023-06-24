Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Drop Beautiful Photos From Their Honeymoon In Manali

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, who recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony, are enjoying their honeymoon in the picturesque destination of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The newlyweds delighted their fans by sharing stunning photos from their honeymoon and left everyone in awe of their fairytale romance.

Karan Deol took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures. The first picture shows a tiny waterfall running through a beautiful landscape. In another picture, Karan Deol is seen looking at the trees and the plants around him. In other pictures, Karan has captured the picturesque landscapes in Manali, and the gorgeous waterfalls. Another picture shows him and Drisha posing for a picture together. They are seen sitting on a rock, with the waterfall in the backdrop.

Take a look here:

On June 18, Karan shared his wedding pictures on social media and wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also shared the same pictures and wished the couple. Sunny Deol and his second son were also seen distributing sweets to the media.