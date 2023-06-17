Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Visit Lord Venkateswara Temple, Watch Video

Telugu actor Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a US-based techie on June 3 at Jaipur’s The Leela Palace. The couple had been painting the tinsel town red with their romantic pictures. They recently visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

A video of their visit has surfaced on social media in which they can be seen offering their prayers to Lord Venkateswara and the temple priests are graciously presenting them with “prasadams". Rakshitha Reddy wore a red suit and Sharwanand dressed up in a traditional puja attire. Check out the video here: