Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers’ producer Guneet Monga attended the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 29. During the interaction, the filmmaker talked about Shah Rukh Khan and how the superstar is an inspiration to her.

“Whoever visits Mumbai, does two things for sure. First, getting a picture clicked outside Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s residence) and second, praying for the Oscars. I am also one of those," Guneet said.

“I was inspired by his life. Though I am not in front of the camera, I feel motivated by him. His life and works are very encouraging," she added.

During the session, Guneet Monga also recalled her first meeting with King Khan and revealed how she never wanted to meet him as a fan. “I met him for the first time during the screening of a film that I had produced and the director had invited him. Everybody there just kept telling him (Shah Rukh Khan) that they are his biggest fans. I never wanted to meet him as a fan. I could have but I always wanted to meet him when he knows my body of work, when we can discuss cinema," she shared. Monga also shared happiness and added that it is ‘beautiful’ that SRK knows her name and is aware of her work today.

She also recollected how Shah Rukh Khan held her hand when she met him for the first time and said, “When I met him for the first time during one of my films’ screening, the director told him that I am his very big fan. He held my hand and I sat on the steps of the theatre. He sat in the corner seat and we watched the whole movie. I had a call to run to. I said, ‘thoda hume kaam hai'".

On being asked if she plans to cast the Pathaan actor in one of the future projects, Guneet admitted asking SRK about the same recently and shared, “I think the day I want to make a one thousand crore film and I have that confidence to step into Bollywood, that’s day (I will cast him). He is Pathaan."

