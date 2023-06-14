HOT! Nia Sharma Flaunts Bold Dance Moves In Plunging Monokini, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Now, an old video of Nia Sharma flaunting her sizzling dance moves is surfacing on the internet. In the Reel, Nia is dancing to Katy Perry’s song Harleys In Hawaii on a beach. She looks smoking hot as she grooves to the popular track wearing a very racy monokini. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Finding our feet in the wet sand…"

Nia Sharma is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy dance video. The actress, who became a household name after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai on Star Plus, may not be very active on the small screen anymore, but she continues to keep her fans entertained with her gorgeous photo shoots, hot videos and vlogs.

Nia Sharma is known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also been a part of several reality shows, including “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She recently made a cameo as a dancer in the Indian adaptation of the hit show Vampire Dairies titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Apart from this, Nia Sharma has often made headlines for making bold choices, be it with regards to her projects or her clothes. Speaking about it in an earlier interview, Nia remembered that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017 when she was in the news for her project Twisted. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same. How did that become my attempt at being in the news, are you alright? Every song comes with their own characters and I have played them all with equal élan," she told Bollywood Bubble.