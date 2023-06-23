HOT! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In A Racy Cutout One-Piece, Sexy Video, Photos Go Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma showed off her bombshell body on Thursday as she posted some racy photos and sexy videos to Instagram. Nia sizzled in a busty white swimsuit with a cut-out torso for racy snaps as she hit Malibu beach in the US.

The white swimsuit, which left Nia’s torso exposed with a massive cut-out, looked ultra-glamorous and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of stylish goggles. Sharing the photos, Nia wrote, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic…"

In another post, Nia Sharma can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in a white bralette top and black mini skirt as she enjoys her trip to the US.

Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.