Sexy! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In Little Black Dress With Plunging Neckline, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is raising the heat on the internet with her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who became a household name after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, showed off her bombshell body in a revealing little black dress with an extra-plunging neckline as she shared a hot video on her social media account.

Nia’s racy outfit looked too sensational and complemented her envious hourglass figure. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with blingy silver boots. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Why does everything look so blingy though! My Look is called ‘I own it bro’."

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.