Sexy! Nia Sharma Oozes Hotness In A Revealing Swimwear, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 13:40 IST

Nia Sharma turns up the heat in a very plunging white monokini as she enjoys her vacay in the US. Check out her sexy video here

Nia Sharma is turning the up the heat in her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who has been holidaying in the US, flaunted her bombshell body in a very revealing white monokini with a cut-out torso as she shared a hot video and a series of mirror selfies.

Nia’s white swimsuit looked too hot to handle and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of denim shorts.

Nia Sharma flew down to the United States with her mother Usha last month. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.

Nia Sharma flaunts her bold dance moves in a sexy video.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

first published: July 03, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 13:40 IST
