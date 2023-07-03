Sexy! Nia Sharma Oozes Hotness In A Revealing Swimwear, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is turning the up the heat in her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who has been holidaying in the US, flaunted her bombshell body in a very revealing white monokini with a cut-out torso as she shared a hot video and a series of mirror selfies.

Nia’s white swimsuit looked too hot to handle and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of denim shorts.

Nia Sharma flew down to the United States with her mother Usha last month. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.