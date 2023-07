Sexy! Nia Sharma Oozes Hotness In A Very Plunging Pink Outfit, Racy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is raising the heat in her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who recently returned from her nearly month-long exotic holiday, flaunted her bombshell body in a very revealing pink outfit with an extra-plunging neckline as she shared a series of her hot snaps on her social media account.

Nia’s pink ensemble looked too hot to handle and complemented her enviable hour glass figure. She styled her hair back in a high ponytail and completed her look with a pair of large hoops and a statement neckpiece.

Nia Sharma flew down to the United States with her mother Usha last month. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.