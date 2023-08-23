Sexy! Nia Sharma Raises The Heat In A Plunging Gown With Thigh-High Slit, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is turning up the heat on the internet with her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who rose to prominence after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, flaunted her envious figure in a very racy gown as she shared her hot video on social media.

Nia looked too hot to handle in a white plunging gown which featured a thigh-high skit. The outfit complemented her bombshell body. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with strappy heels. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Something I truly enjoy is Dressing up! Serving few looks from The video Soul (From honey3.0)."

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.