Popular actress Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the personalities who have the most amazing fashion sense. The actress is known for her bold and stunning outfits which she never fails to flaunt. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Nia has been unbeatable! Not once she has proved this several times and her fans love her for breaking stereotypes. Nia has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and his style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. Impressing her followers simply by being herself is what Nia can do effortlessly. She has a huge fan following and always keeps her fans entertained with her quirky posts. On Sunday, the actress set the temperature soaring with her stunning saree pic as she flaunted her sexy back.

In the snap, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame shared several new pictures of her new look. Nia is seen donning a low-waist saree that showcased her sexy back. Nia is seen smiling as she steps into the car, and the picture has been clicked right at the moment before she stepped into it. With her shiny tresses left open, Nia looks hot in the photo. Taking to the captions, Nia wrote, “Nothing! Just watching my own Back✔️."

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to react to the pic. One of the fans wrote, “Very awsome in white ," another comment reads,"Hottie." A third social media user added, “Cute Nia❤❤."

Well this isn’t the first time, the actress has treated her fans to her hot pics. Previously, the Jamai Raja actress shared several new pictures of her new look. Her winged eyeliner, flawless makeup, and that stunning outfit can definitely make heads turn. Nia is raising the oomph here with her black plunging neckline thigh-high slit gown that has side cuts. In the caption of these photos, Nia wrote, “Simply Complicated."

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience’s hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well.

