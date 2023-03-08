Home » Movies » Nick Jonas and King Confirm Their Collaboration on Afterlife, a Version of Mann Meri Jaan

Nick Jonas and King Confirm Their Collaboration on Afterlife, a Version of Mann Meri Jaan

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and Indian singer King are collaborating, much to the delight of their fans in India.

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 16:51 IST

American singer Nick Jonas and Indian hip hop artist King are collaborating.
Speculations have been rife about a possible collaboration since international icon and actor Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas started following Indian hip-hop crusador KING on Instagram. Rumour mills were abuzz that this might be a possibility of an upcoming international collaboration by the young Indian singer and rapper.

KING has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since his first release ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’. However it was last year that he gripped the nation with king fever with his song ‘Mann Meri Jaan’ .

The song became a national love anthem and now taking to his Instagram, KING has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with NICK JONAS. A feat for a young Indian non-bollywood singer. Both the music stars shared on their Instagram that AFTERLIFE (Mann meri jaan version) will be out this Friday.

King announced on Instagram, as the upcoming track will release on March 10. Nick replied on the post, “Let’s go."

His fans across the nation cannot keep calm and are jumping with joy and excitement. People have been showering love and praises on his social media! We cannot wait to see this version of our favourite ‘Mann Meri Jaan’.

Arpan Kumar Chandel, who is also known as KING, was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle’ in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on ‘Hustle 2.0’ in 2022, He has done his Bollywood debut by the hit rap song ‘Sahi Galat’ in ‘Drishyam 2’.

