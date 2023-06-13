Nick Jonas Drops Adorable Photo With Daughter Malti Marie; Netizens Say 'She's a Spitting Image Of Her Dad'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy. Both Nick and Priyanka frequently share adorable pictures of their little daughter on social media. Despite consistently keeping their fans and followers on Instagram updated about Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick initially chose not to unveil her face on social media. However, their adorable daughter’s face was finally revealed when she accompanied her parents to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer is a hands-on dad and has been treating his fans to cute pictures with his baby girl. Recently, Nick took to his official account and shared a lovely photo of himself cuddling his little one. The caption? Just a simple red heart emoji. In the picture, Malti, dressed in a pretty pastel blue frock, gazes curiously at something while her loving dad can’t take his eyes off her. In the picture, Nick rocks a stylish sequinned, black jacket paired with a matching t-shirt. Check out the post here: