Nick Jonas FALLS During Jonas Brothers Concert, His Reaction To It Breaks the Internet; Watch

Nick Jonas fell down during the Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday night. The singer joined his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, for a concert in the US. The brothers were seen in their best spirits, singing their biggest hits and interacting with the crowd. During one such interaction, Nick had a fall. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Nick was seen making his way closer to fans while he continued to sing the song being performed.

As he made his way back towards his brothers, he didn’t notice that a part of the stage was opened and he fell into the opening. While his bodyguards tried to reach out to help, the singer quickly bounced back, ignored the incident and continued to sing. His reaction has caught fans’ attention, with many calling him a professional for continuing with his performance.