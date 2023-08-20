Nick Jonas Gets ANGRY After Fan Throws Object at Him, Hurts Him During Jonas Bros Concert; Watch

Nick Jonas was not happy after a fan threw an object at him during a recent concert. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, is currently in the US, performing along his band members Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. While videos from the concert have revealed that the Jonas Brothers are having a ball, a new video from the concert on Saturday night (August 19) has surfaced online showing Nick hit by an unidentified object on stage.

In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, Nick Jonas was seen singing a song with his band when an object hit him in his stomach. Nick appeared to have lost his cool and warned the fan against throwing objects on stage. Several social media users also slammed the fan for the act.

“That’s unethical, disrespectful and disgusting behavior of such so called fans . There must be strict measures to protect celebrities as well as against such acts of violence towards them," a comment read. “Why don’t people understand that you shouldn’t throw things at artists," another fan added. “People with lack of manners are stupid and sick," a third user wrote. “So bad," a fourth user wrote.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time that an object was thrown at a musician during their performance. Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone in the eye during her concert this summer, leaving her with a badly bruised eye. Harry Styles also faced similar incidents during his concerts.