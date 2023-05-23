Nick Jonas On Marrying Priyanka Chopra, Raising Malti: 'Marrying Indian Woman Who Is Hindu Has...'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, becoming a symbol of unity and acceptance. Recently, in an interview, the singer shed light on his journey of marriage and interfaith parenting. Jonas expressed his deep appreciation for marrying an Indian woman who practices Hinduism, emphasizing how it has enriched his life and broadened his perspective.

Talking on the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Nick said, “I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith."

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Advertisement

The Citadel actress recently shared her daughter Malti Marie’s eating habits and said, “Our daughter is a foodie, thank God! We take her with us and she eats whatever we eat. She loves lamb chops, she eats Indian food, she needs a variety. If you give her grilled chicken and steamed vegies, she won’t eat it."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The series has been praised by fans and very soon its Indian version will be aired. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in it. She was recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.