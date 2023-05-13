Nick Jonas To Skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement? Here's What We Know

Singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, is likely to skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. Parineeti and Raghav are rumoured to be getting engaged on Saturday, May 13. While Priyanka was spotted at the London airport, heading to New Delhi for the event, Nick was not seen with her. Also missing in the frame was their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

It seems like Nick Jonas will be missing the engagement due to the release of Jonas Brothers’ new album, titled The Album. On Friday, Nick and his fellow Jonas Brothers band members, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, released their new album. Besides celebrating the new release, they were also seen hosting a Today concert on Friday and even sat down for an interview with the publication. It is likely that the trio will be participating in promotional activities.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that Priyanka will be making the short trip home for Parineeti’s special day. A source told Hindustan Times, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family."

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had confirmed the news of Parineeti’s engagement. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Madhu sent her good wishes to Parineeti and Raghav. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings," she said.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony.