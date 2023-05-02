Nick Jonas' Pre Met Moment With Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie Is All Things Love

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took the internet by storm at the Met Gala 2023 as they walked the red carpet in matching black Valentino outfits. The power couple left millions of hearts racing with their stunning appearance. And just when fans couldn’t get enough of their elegance, Nick delighted them with a sneak peek into their “Pre Met" moments with their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the pictures, captured by renowned celebrity photographer Nicolas Gerardin, the trio looked nothing short of perfection as they posed with charm and grace.

In one of the pictures shared by Nick, the couple can be seen standing close to each other, with their arms around each other’s waist. Nick looked dashing in his black Valentino leather jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and trousers, while Priyanka stole the show in her elegant black gown, featuring a flowy trail and a thigh-high slit. But it was the second picture that won everyone’s hearts, as Nick shared a precious moment of father-daughter time with his adorable daughter, Malti Marie. In the monochrome picture, Nick can be seen holding his little princess in his arms, while she plays with her father’s brooch. Malti Marie, dressed in a cute little white frock, perfectly complements her father’s voguish black outfit for the event. This glimpse into their “Pre Met" moments was enough to make their fans go gaga over the beautiful family.

On Tuesday, the Citadel star treated her fans with a series of pictures, exhibiting her behind-the-scenes from Met Gala 2023. Unveiling her “First Monday in May” with her Instagram family, Priyanka Chopra in the pictures looks like an epitome of beauty, as she posed in a Met Gala look. Amping up the drama of her couture, Priyanka Chopra paired a matching hue ruffled shrug with her dreamy Valentino ensemble. The global star gave it all a gleaming touch with a Bulgari diamond necklace.

This is not all. Priyanka Chopra also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her Met Gala preparation on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of Malti Marie sitting on her lap as she got ready for the event, with the caption, ‘Met glam with mama.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s action spy thriller series Citadel. The actress now has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

