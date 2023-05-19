Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Film Of Wife Priyanka Chopra; Says 'At Our Sangeet, We Danced To...'

After almost five years of marriage, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently discussed their relationship, during which Nick revealed his favourite movie from Priyanka’s extensive filmography. The American singer mentioned that he has seen quite a few of her films, noting that there are around 70 of them, which he finds to be quite a substantial number.

In a chat with BBC Asian Network, when asked to pick between Priyanka’s Baywatch or Bajirao Mastani, Nick picked Bajirao Mastani over Baywatch and added, “But Barfi is my favourite of hers and Dil Dhadakne Do also very good." Priyanka has often said that out of all her performances, she considers Barfi to be one of her best. During the same conversation, Nick shared an interesting tidbit about their lavish sangeet ceremony. He revealed that one of the dance numbers performed at their sangeet was from Zoya Akhtar’s film Dil Dhadakne Do. Reminiscing, he shared, “At our sangeet, we did a big number from Dil Dhadakne Do."

In the same chat, Nick also mentioned the many nicknames he has acquired from the Indian paparazzi. Saying that he is glad to be back in India after a couple of years due to the pandemic, he shared, ““It was very good to be back. I love India. It has been a couple of years since I’ve been there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. So yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now." Recently, Nick, along with his wife Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie, attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Following that, he accompanied Priyanka to Italy as she promoted her Prime Video series Citadel.

Recently, Nick Jonas, along with his band, The Jonas Brothers, released their latest album titled ‘The Album’ and have been actively promoting it across various platforms.