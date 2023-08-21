Paneer Or Dosa? Nick Jonas’ Favourite Indian Dish Is…

The global star Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue foodie. So is her husband and singer Nick Jonas. How do we know, you may ask? Well, a quick look through their Instagram feed provides the evidence. While Priyanka Chopra’s fans are well aware of the fact that the actress is not just a fitness enthusiast but also follows a strict diet, many may not know that Nick Jonas too adheres to a rigorous diet to maintain his health. Moreover, the Hollywood star has an equal fondness for Indian delicacies just as much as he enjoys other culinary choices.

A video that’s making its way across social media, particularly on fan pages dedicated to Priyanka and Nick Jonas, features Nick Jonas divulging his preferred choices among Indian cuisine. Want to take a guess at what’s on his list? When asked about his top picks for Indian food, Nick responded, “I like Paneer, Lamb Biryani, and I like dosa." Although the exact date of the video remains unknown, it has garnered an immensely positive reaction from fans who flooded the comment section. If you happened to miss the video, you can catch it here:

Back in 2020, during an interview with Today magazine, Nick was asked about his favourite Indian dish and he quipped, “Paneer, it’s the best." When he was asked about the famous snack, samosa, Nick said, “I do.. but am more of a paneer guy."

Not just Nick Jonas, even Priyanka Chopra’s breakfast often revolves around dosa, idli, or poha, often accompanied by omelette and avocado toast. Evidently, Nick Jonas seems to have developed an appreciation for Indian delicacies since being introduced to these dishes by Priyanka Chopra.

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra also owns a restaurant in New York— Sona. Her dining establishment features a diverse menu that includes Indian dishes from vada pav, paani puri, to dosa, and kulcha.