Nick Jonas Takes Joe, Kevin to Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant in NYC; Video Calls Wifey; Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Their heartwarming gestures for each other, speak volumes about their relationship. Having said that, Nick recently visited Priyanka’s restaurant in New York along with brothers Kevin and Joe amid work and made sure his better half joins them too, through a quick FaceTime.

In the video, the Jonas Brothers are seen taking a bicycle ride to Priyanka’s restaurant. Nick is heard saying they serve fusion food and it’s delicious. As the brothers enter along with their friends, Kevin jokes the place feels like home and they are always being fed with inappropriate food, which is amazing.

Nick then tells Joe that the brothers have chosen to spend time with each other outside work. The American singer then calls up his wife on FaceTime, who looked happy to see them enjoying their meal. She also asks them about their opinion on the new menu.

Advertisement

Fans dropped in heartfelt comments for Nick’s sweet gesture. One of them wrote, “So sentimental ❤️Nick is Pri’s best cheerleader, and its so amazing that the whole family loves “Sona" “Nick facetiming his beautiful wife while there are at Sona restaurant is the sweetest thing ❤", read another one. The other comments read, “Awww love this!!😍😍🙌👏👏👏," and “Her biggest fan."

Prior to meeting Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spoke candidly about her relationships and how they led her to view herself as a ‘doormat’. She shared that her husband, on the other hand, ‘thrives on seeing me shine’.

In the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Priyanka said, “My husband makes me feel so seen and so heard and in fact, he thrives on seeing me shine, like he is the most excited about the shows I am doing, he is the most excited when I am on a carpet, he will step aside and he will take pictures of me."

Advertisement

She added, “My husband and I have this incredible partnership of ‘I got you.’ I can lean on him, you know, that trust exercise, I won’t do that with anyone except Nick. I don’t trust people. He has my back."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last year.