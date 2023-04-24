Nick Trolled for 'Staring Hard' at Priyanka Chopra's Cleavage; Fan Says 'If That Was My Wife...'

Nick Jonas is currently in Italy, where global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is promoting her upcoming Hollywood TV series Citadel. On Saturday, Priyanka had shared a series of photos of her posing with Nick in what appeared to be a balcony of a fancy hotel. While the photos had fans drooling over the couple, a section of the internet trolled Nick for “staring hard" at Priyanka’s cleavage in one of the pictures.

One user wrote, “Where are you looking at man?" Another one commented, “Nick be staring hard at the last pic." A third user wrote, “Why is he looking like he hasn’t seen it before?" However, the fans of NickYanka, as the couple is lovingly called, were quick to respond to the unnecessary trolling. A fan replied to one of the netizens: “If that was my wife I’d be looking at her like that too. He is grateful and it shows." Another fan commented, “Yeah but that’s his wife, his queen, the woman he loves, not a random woman!"

Advertisement

For the special night in Italy, Priyanka opted for a green plunging neckline gown. She topped the dress with a matching cape and tied her hair up into a chic hairdo. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in a tuxedo.

Advertisement

Prior to Rome, a special Citadel premiere was also held in London and Mumbai. The show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Priyanka returned home on Saturday and one of the first things she did was spend quality time with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which the mother-daughter duo was seen spending play time together.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here