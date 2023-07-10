Nicki Minaj Attends Barbie LA Premiere, Margot Robbie Fixes Her Hair on Pink Carpet; Video Goes Viral

Nicki Minaj broke the internet as she made her way to the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, Barbie hosted a starry premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday (PT) and there is no denying that Nicki stole the show. The musician, who has released the track Barbie World (with Aqua) and Ice Spice as part of the film, was welcomed with a loud cheer as she walked on the pink carpet of the premiere.

In the videos going viral, Nicki was seen walking the pink carpet wearing a purple dress with a thigh-high slit. The rapper posed for the cameras solo at first and Margot eventually joined in. A viral video shows Margot fixing Nicki’s look before they posed for the cameras.

Speaking with Variety, Margot opened up about meeting Nicki on the pink carpet. “Oh my god, that was iconic. I’m dying. I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like, ‘Wow, I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj,’" she said.