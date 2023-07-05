Niharika Konidela CONFIRMS Divorce From Chaitanya Jonnalagadda: 'Thank You To My...'

Niharika Konidela confirmed her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The actress, who married Chaitanya in 2020, issued a statement announcing that the duo has decided to part ways mutually. The statement after months of speculation that Niharika and Chaitanya are parting ways.

Taking to Instagram, Niharika wrote, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on." She thanked her family and friends who have supported her through this difficult time. “Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support," she wrote.

Calling her life post divorce ‘new normal,’ Niharika said, “I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." She turned off the comments section of the post.

The statement came hours after it was revealed that Niharika and Chaitanya have been granted divorce. While the reason of their split remains unclear, it has now been widely reported that the court has granted them divorce. It is also claimed that Chaitanya was the one who filed for divorce.