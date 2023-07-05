Niharika Konidela Granted Divorce, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Was First To File For Split?

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are officially divorced. Niharika and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in 2020, sparked rumours of their split when they deleted their pictures together on Instagram and followed it by hitting the unfollow button. While the reason of their split remains unclear, it has now been widely reported that the court has granted them divorce. It is also claimed that Chaitanya was the one who filed for divorce.

In alleged court documents accessed by Sakshi.com, it is claimed that Chaitanya had filed for the divorce first. Named as the Petitioner in the documents, Chaitanya allegedly filed for the divorce less than a month ago at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika Konidela seems to have hinted at the divorce process in June when she attended her brother Varun Tej’s engagement with Lavanyan Tripathi. The actress attended the ceremony alone, leaving social media users to believe that the divorce was already underway.

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. He is reportedly the son of former IG J Prabhakar Rao.