Niharika Konidela Looks Stunning In Mustard Yellow Thigh High Slit Dress, Pics Viral

Actress-turned-producer Niharika Konidela predominantly works in Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the movie Oka Manasuu. The diva is also well-known for her mind-boggling fashion choices, in addition to her presence on the silver screen.

Recently, Niharika shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot and the pictures are currently going viral. In the photos, the actress is seen slaying in a mustard yellow dress with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and tied-up detailing at the back.

She is seen posing in the sunlight in her recent photographs. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Sun’s best kisses!" in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Looking gorgeous." Another one said, " Super". “Sexy pictures," wrote the third user.

A few days ago, Niharika surprised her fans and shared another string of photos. In the picture, the actress donned a white denim jumpsuit, which she teamed with a brown corset belt. She completes her look with a pair of black sneakers. The actress chose nude makeup with bold lips and tied her hair in a mid-parted, sleek bun. She is sitting on a chair as she poses for the camera. " Aye aye capt’n," the actress wrote in the caption.

Seeing the pictures, fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment box.

Niharika Konidela is the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. Her sibling is actor Varun Tej, and her cousins are Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun, all of whom are well-known Telugu actors.

On the work front, Niharika Konidela began her career as a television presenter in Telugu television. She has hosted numerous popular television shows, including Dhee Ultimate Dance Show for the ETV Network segments Dhee Junior 1 and Dhee Junior 2. The actress also established Pink Elephant Pictures, a film production company, in 2015. Under her own production company, she has funded the Telugu web series Muddapappu Avakai. This show was available on YouTube and received a lot of appreciation.

However, she is currently busy with her upcoming web series, Dead Pixels. The series revolves around the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game with the ultimate objective of defeating a virtual villain.