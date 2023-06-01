Niharika Konidela Slays In Denim Avatar With Space Buns Hairstyle, See Pics

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has impressed everybody with her latest photoshoot. Niharika, who made her debut with the 2016 film Oka Manasu, never fails to charm us with her on-fleek sartorial statements. From exquisite traditional wear to uber-chic fits, her fashion wardrobe has it all.

This time, the 29-year-old grabbed our attention with her adorable space buns hairstyle, exuding the perfect girl-next-door vibes. Niharika shared the streak of pictures on Instagram. She also gave us a cue on how to style our hair for our next hangout.

“Space buns for the win!" captioned Niharika on her post, adding two random emojis. The pictures captured the Telugu diva donning a full-sleeved, zipped denim mini-dress. Her hair buns hairdo with a few open locks complemented her outfit further. Niharika sported minimal makeup for the clicks. A dash of matte brown lipstick and on-fleek eyebrows were enough to accentuate her look.

Niharika struck some flamboyant poses for the pictures, standing atop a wooden structure. She rounded off her denim-girl look with a pair of ankle-length black boots. Niharika’s admirers were left gushing at the snaps. Some even reacted to them in the comments, dropping multiple red hearts and fire emojis.

Niharika’s love affair with denim is quite evident from her Instagram profile. Not so long ago, she dropped a set of pictures dressed in a denim tube peplum top. She teamed it up with a pair of dark brown cargo joggers, looking ravishing. She also expressed her fondness for dark “colours" in the caption as she wrote, “There’s something about these dark colours…"

Although Niharika often lives up to her denim-girl image, she is a slayer in ethnic wear too. Check out these clicks of the actress draped in a pink embroidered saree, sporting signature jhumkas and a floral nose ring with braided hair shelling out regal vibes.

Niharika is the niece of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. She stepped into the world of glam and glitz as a television presenter, hosting several popular shows. In 2015, she opened her production house, Pink Elephant Pictures, bankrolling the Telugu-language web series Muddapappu Avakai. Her latest series Dead Pixels released on the Disney+Hotstar on May 19.